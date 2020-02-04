People came from as far south as Utah and from as far north as Bonners Ferry near the Canadian border to adopt wild mustangs Friday and Saturday from the Challis Wild Horse Herd.
Heather Tiel-Nelson, wild horse and burro public affairs specialist for the Bureau of Land Management said most of the animals up for adoption found new homes.
“We are really pleased with placing 54 out of 67 horses offered,” Tiel-Nelson said. “The enthusiasm level was so high among all of the adopters.”
Wild horse adopters gathered to watch gentling demonstrations and participate in a 1-hour competitive bid for the penned horses. Horses not bid on were available for a $25 fee. The highest bid topped out at $525. Most other horses were bought with bids ranging from $25 to $175 and higher.
“People would clap for one another when they won the bid,” Tiel-Nelson said. “It was great.”
The wild horses were gathered from the Challis Wild Horse Herd Management Area in early November. The November operation gathered 295 horses during a seven-day roundup using helicopters and capture pens. Many were returned back to the range with the mares receiving a fertility control booster vaccination.
“Several adopters claimed up to four horses and qualified for the Adoption Incentive Program,” Tiel-Nelson said. “Through this program, adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of each animal’s titling, normally one year from the adoption date.”
Tiel-Nelson said she expects the 13 horses not yet adopted will find homes through other wild horse adoption programs.
One such program is called the Mustang Mania competition held in Nampa. With this competition, trainers adopt a horse in March and return in July to demonstrate the horse’s handling, leading through a trail course and loading into a trailer. Cash and prizes are awarded by judges.
"Last year was (Mustang Mania’s) third year," Tiel-Nelson said. “It has tripled in size since the beginning. They had 67 trainers who adopted horses. We'll look to other states and other holding facilities in Nevada or Wyoming to provide horses for the Mustang Mania competition.”
She said the competition is hosted by the Mustang Heritage Foundation.
Some BLM wild horses will also be adopted through the 4-H program and “walk-in adoptions.”
Tiel-Nelson said Challis wild horses are popular for their sure-footedness, strength, intelligence and endurance.
“With kindness and patience, these animals can be trained for many uses,” she said. “All animals available have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, de-wormed and have a current negative Coggins test.”
For more information and adoption qualifications, call the BLM at 866-468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov/whb.