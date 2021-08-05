One of the featured events at the Eastern Idaho State Fair involves the breaking up of several summer love affairs.
These relationships don’t involve a pair of starry-eyed teens, but 4-H youths matched with young, wild mustangs rounded up in the Challis backcountry. The program, started this June, matches 10 eastern Idaho 4-Hers with 10 young wild horses. The goal is to get the animals accustomed to people, different surroundings and a variety of stimuli. After a fun competition taking the horses through an obstacle course, the animals are sold to the highest bidders at the fair.
“I’m excited to see all the adopters and see how Suede interacts with all the potential bidders,” said MadeLynn Anderson, 18, of Idaho Falls. Anderson named her mustang Suede because of her color. “I’m really excited to see who she goes to.”
Anderson said she and the other 4-H wild horse trainers have been putting the young animals through their paces and preparing them for the obstacle course set up at the fair.
“We’ve been walking her over bridges, tarps, scary things that make a lot of noises,” she said. “We have a pool noodle car wash thing that we walk her through. She’s been getting used to walking in a pool filled with water — a whole bunch of desensitizing tools that we use.”
This is Anderson’s second year in the 4-H program. Last year she trained another mustang, Millie, and bonded so well with it, she bid on it and brought it back home. The Andersons also have two quarter horses.
“I call her my heart horse because we really connected,” Anderson said of Millie. “She was my first mustang. Before this program I had never been around a wild mustang, let alone a younger horse and trained them from the basics up. It was just kind of special to have all those firsts and have us be able to experience them together.”
Anderson said during the adoption she let the other adopters know she was going to bid on her “and they all backed off. ... We ended up buying her for about $600.”
“I can’t tell you how impressed I am with these kids — the effort that they put in,” said Kevin Lloyd, wild horse and burro specialist with the Bureau of Land Management based out of Challis. “They pick them up the first of June completely wild and then they spend the summer working with them. … They do an in-hand trail competition. That allows them to show off all the training that they’ve been given for the summer. Then we auction them off the next day.”
Lloyd said the average price for the horses goes at about $600, but occasionally a couple of people take a shine for a particular horse and things escalate. After some incidental fees, most of the money goes into the trainer’s 4-H club.
“We’ve had one go for as much as $3,800,” he said. “That was unusual. It was a bidding war about three years ago. It was a nice-looking animal and well-trained. The girl wanted to adopt it and so it was her mom that was bidding against somebody else and it just kept going up. Some person really wanted it and won out in the end.”
Lloyd said buyers come from eastern Idaho and across the West. “We’ve had people call like two or three days before the event and say: ‘I’m leaving from California and I’m going to be there for the adoption, what do I need to do?’ It’s a competitive auction, and they get a horse that’s been well started.”
The weekend before the Eastern Idaho State Fair, a wild horse and burro adoption event will be held at the Bear Lake County Fairgrounds in Montpelier (Aug. 27-28). These animals will come from Challis and Rock Springs, Wyo., wild horse facilities. A part of the program will include a “gentling demonstration” by an expert to give new adoptees a head start with their wild animal.
“The ones going to Montpelier won’t have had any work done with them,” Lloyd said. “They’re getting a completely green animal, one that’s had pretty minimal contact with people. Most are young animals.”
Animals that aren’t adopted will go back to the Challis wild horse facility to await future adoption. The BLM generally rounds up wild horses in Idaho areas every three years. Horses were rounded up in the Challis area in 2019.
A wild horse roundup was planned this August in the Emmett area, but was postponed so that the BLM could focus efforts on emergency roundups in drought-stricken areas in Nevada, California and Oregon, according to Heather Tiel-Nelson, BLM wild horse specialist.
“It’s still on the schedule. It’s going to happen a little later,” Tiel-Nelson said.
To encourage adoptions, the BLM has an Adoption Incentive Program offering up to $1,000 to buyers.
For more information on the upcoming adoption events and BLM wild horse and burro programs, call 866-468-7826.