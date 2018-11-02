The authors of the new book “Wild Migrations: Atlas of Wyoming’s Ungulates” will present their findings of a six-year collaborative study during a program in Jackson, Wyo., on Sunday.
The book is the result of the combined efforts of wildlife biologists at the University of Wyoming, cartographers at the University of Oregon, a National Geographic photographer and other experts. Their study looks at deer, elk, bison and other ungulate migrations, their adaptation and the human impact on the animals’ journeys in the state. The book brings together new scientific documentation.
The program will be held at the Center for the Arts theater, 240 S. Glenwood St., at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, followed by a reception and book signing.
The project used state-of-the-art data tracking and cartography to show how mule deer pace their movements to match the spring green-up and how the cultural knowledge of moose informs them when to migrate. New information also tracks the movements of bison and elk in a more precise way. One natural history writer hiked the 100-mile path of the pronghorns through the state. The book features several essays and photos from several contributors.
Tickets to the event cost $10 and are available at https://bit.ly/2Oj3Ktv. A limited number of books will be available for purchase at the event.