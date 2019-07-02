The fire danger for area forests and national parks has been elevated to moderate this week.
Teton Interagency fire managers announced that the potential for fire activity has increased because of summer curing of vegetation, warmer and windy conditions throughout the region, including the Teton Range, Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, the National Elk Refuge and National Forest.
A moderate rating means fires can start from most accidental causes and campfires have potential to escape, especially on windy days.
The Teton Interagency Dispatch has reported more than 40 unattended campfires in the region.
“When determining fire danger, fire managers use several indicators such as the moisture content of grasses, shrubs, trees, and dead and downed materials; projected weather conditions including temperatures and possible wind events; the ability of fire to spread after ignition; and availability of firefighting resources both locally and nationally,” the agency said in a news release.
As Independence Day nears, the agency reminds people using the public lands that fireworks are prohibited in national parks, on National Forest land, the Elk Refuge and in Teton and Sublette counties in Wyoming.
“In locations where campfires are allowed, fires should never be unattended and must be completely extinguished,” the agency said. “Simply pouring water on the remains of a fire is not sufficient. The charred remains must be repeatedly doused with water and stirred into the campfire ring. All embers and logs, not just the red ones, should be broken up and covered with dirt. Before leaving the area, the campfire remains must be cold to the touch.”
So far, a small, naturally caused wildfire has been reported in the Spring Creek area southwest of Alta, Wyo., in the Tetons and has been contained.