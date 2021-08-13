Air quality monitoring officials say wildfire smoke will ramp up over the weekend.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air pollution forecast and caution for Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties. The alert said air quality is considered moderate but is projected to rise to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" with periods of being "unhealthy."
In moderate air, the quality is considered acceptable but some health risk may be posed for a "very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution," DEQ's air quality index says. In unhealthy for sensitive groups conditions, sensitive people may have health effects but the general population likely won't be affected. In unhealthy air, everyone may feel health effects but sensitive groups "may experience more serious health effects," the index says.
DEQ says in air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive people should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors.
Outdoor open burns are banned by DEQ, and there is a voluntary burn ban for residential wood-burning activities, according to a news release from DEQ.
Air quality is unhealthy to very unhealthy in north Idaho, according to the state's air monitor.
The state environmental regulator said it will issue another update at 3 p.m. Monday.