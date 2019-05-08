Area wildfire groups will gather near Menan Butte this Saturday for interagency training exercises and are giving the public a heads up about the increased traffic and firefighters on the public land.
The Upper Snake Interagency Wildfire Group will use the exercise to train firefighters about how to function on an interagency wildfire.
The groups will gather at the Central Fire District Station in Menan at 9:30 a.m. where they will set up an incident command post. After a briefing, firefighters will conduct training scenarios on Bureau of Land Management land about 2 miles west of the Unified Sportsmen’s Club off two-track roads south of Highway 33 and west of Twin Butte Road.
“Firefighters will participate in mock wildfire scenarios designed to test leadership skills, communication skills and firefighting tactics,” an Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center news release said. “Increased (fire truck) traffic in the Menan Butte area is expected while the exercise takes place.”
The groups suggest that the public “consider recreating elsewhere while the training takes place. Firefighters will be scattered across the area and do not wish to pose a risk to target shooters or other recreationists in the area.”
The training is scheduled to end at 4:30 p.m.