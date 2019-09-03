Two wildfires and one controlled burn are burning east of Idaho Falls.
Sunday saw record-breaking temperatures in much of eastern Idaho, and fire activity could increase over the next couple of days due to low humidity and high temperatures, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release. However, it is expected to start cooling down on Wednesday and there is a chance of rain after that.
The newest fire is the Big Elk Fire, which was discovered on Saturday. It is burning about 8 miles south of Wilson, Wyo., northeast of Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border.
The fire, which is a half-acre in size and is believed to have been caused by lightning, is burning on a steep hillside covered in thick timber, and the location presented some challenges to fighting it, including the presence of snags, rolling materials, steep terrain and sheer cliffs, according to a news release from the Forest Service. Access is limited and helicopters are being used to shuttle in crew members and drop water where necessary. That fire was contained at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and the incident commander hopes the fire will be fully controlled by Friday. The public is being asked to be careful if using the Big Elk Creek Trail.
The Boone Fire, which was caused by lightning and detected Aug. 16 just over the Wyoming border 25 miles north of Driggs, is 117 acres in size now and is several miles from Grand Teton National Park. Fire behavior was moderated due to rain, but it is still creeping and smoldering with isolated trees and groups of trees catching fire. The Forest Service said in a news release the fire could help reduce heavy fuel loading, decreasing the intensity of a future fire in the area, as well as increasing plant and animal diversity and restoring wildlife habitat.
That fire is expected to keep putting up smoke until there is a large amount of rain in the area or it snows, which usually happens in October, said Forest Service spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler. Forest Service trail 003 is closed from the trailhead at Jackass Loop Road to the junction with Forest Service trail 008, according to Inciweb.
“The (Caribou-Targhee National Forest) is aware of several important values in the area including (Boy Scouts of America) Camp Loll and structures within Squirrel Meadows,” the Forest Service said. “The fire currently poses minimal threat to these resources. Should conditions change, additional steps will be taken.”
Also still burning is the Fall Creek Aspen Restoration Project Prescribed Burn, located near Palisades Reservoir between Fourth of July and Commissary Ridge. As of Aug. 29, 800 acres had been burned. The controlled burn is part of an effort between Idaho Fish and Game, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to improve big game habitat by increasing aspen stands and enhancing vegetation diversity. Fire managers plan to continue active burning through Sept. 6 if weather allows.
While a small portion of Hunting Unit 66 between Fourth of July and Commissary Ridge is affected, most of the area is still open to archers. The public is asked to avoid trails 262, along Fourth of July Ridge; trail 017, along Commissary Ride; and trail 260, which connects Fourth of July and Commissary.