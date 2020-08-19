Wildland firefighters were battling several fires in eastern Idaho as of Wednesday.
The largest, the Bear Creek Fire, is located in Montana but is along the Idaho-Montana border, and the smoke is visible in adjoining areas of Idaho. It was started by lightning on Aug. 11 and has grown to 7,543 acres in the Lemhi Pass area, 29 miles east of Salmon. The fire has prompted closures of some roads and public lands in the area. It was 10% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Muldoon Fire, which is about 20 miles southwest of Mackay, had grown to 366 acres as of late morning Wednesday and was 35% contained.
The Michaud Creek Fire, which was mapped at 72 acres and burned south of the Pocatello Regional Airport, was contained late Tuesday. Fire crews from Fort Hall, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest all responded to the fire.
Land management officials have put eastern Idaho in "high" or "very high" fire danger categories since early August due to this month's high temperatures and dry weather and have urged people using public lands to be careful, including making sure any campfires are fully extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving them.