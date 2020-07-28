Lightning ignited multiple wildfires in eastern Idaho on Saturday afternoon and evening, including one near Howe and another, larger one near Pingree.
The Kyle Canyon Fire, about 9 miles northeast of Howe, mostly encompassed just a single tree but was located in steep terrain. It was contained and controlled by 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The Chandler Fire, about 9 miles west of Pingree, covered 251 acres. It was contained at 7:15 p.m. Saturday and controlled by 6 p.m. Sunday.
Neither fire damaged any property and nobody was injured.