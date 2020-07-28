Chandler Fire

A photograph of the Chandler Fire, a wildfire near Pingree, in July 2020.

 Courtesy photo - Bureau of Land Management

Lightning ignited multiple wildfires in eastern Idaho on Saturday afternoon and evening, including one near Howe and another, larger one near Pingree.

The Kyle Canyon Fire, about 9 miles northeast of Howe, mostly encompassed just a single tree but was located in steep terrain. It was contained and controlled by 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The Chandler Fire, about 9 miles west of Pingree, covered 251 acres. It was contained at 7:15 p.m. Saturday and controlled by 6 p.m. Sunday.

Neither fire damaged any property and nobody was injured.

