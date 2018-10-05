The Democratic candidate for superintendent of public instruction was in Idaho Falls on Friday, where she accused the Republican incumbent of not being involved enough and laid out her vision for the state's schools.
Cindy Wilson, who is running against incumbent Sherri Ybarra, told the lunch crowd at the Idaho Falls City Club she wants to be "a voice for Idaho's kids" and decided to run because she believes there is "a vacuum of leadership" now. Wilson promised to talk to and work with the different groups that are involved in education in the state and to be accessible.
She pointed to how she is running her campaign — she posts her schedule on her website and anyone can arrange a meeting with her.
"This is not a position for which I have always sought out, but I will not stand idly by while our children's needs are unmet," she said.
David Adler, who moderated, said the City Club reached out to Ybarra, hoping to organize a debate between the two candidates, but Ybarra's campaign said in early August she didn't have any open dates.
"We firmly believe that's the responsibility of people seeking public office to come before the sovereign voters. ... That is the sort of give-and-take that the Founding Fathers expected," Adler said.
Ybarra and Wilson will debate next week in Boise, as part of Idaho Public Television's Idaho Debates series. It will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Friday.
Wilson, a Preston native who has taught in districts throughout the state and recently retired from the Boise School District, covered a wide variety of topics in the hour-long question-and-answer session. One of her priorities, she said, would be to work on teacher retention and to stem the loss of teachers to other careers and to states such as Wyoming and Washington that pay better than Idaho.
Raising teacher pay is part of this; Wilson also wants to work on helping rural districts keep teachers and stop losing them both to other states and to better-paying larger districts within Idaho, suggesting a loan forgiveness program. More generally, she wants to help the state's rural districts achieve parity with the state's wealthier and better-funded ones.
"There are kids in southeastern Idaho that are not getting the same education as a lot of other places," Wilson said. "And a child's education should not be determined by where they live."
Wilson said another focus of hers would be early childhood education, which she sees as important both as a teacher and as a member of the state Board of Correction. Idaho has the 13th-highest incarceration rate in the country, according to U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics. The state is sending some of its inmates to a prison in Texas because there isn't enough room here, and next year the Department of Correction is asking both for a 21 percent hike in its budget and plans to ask lawmakers about building a new prison, which is expected to cost about $500 million.
About 70 percent of people in prison don't have a high school diploma or GED, and Wilson views improving early childhood education, including state funding for preschool programs, as key to reducing the number of people who end up in prison.
Although Wilson is running as a Democrat, she said she views herself as the fiscal conservative in the race. She called for districts to have more flexibility with the money they get rather than having the state earmark so much of it for specific purposes.
"I don't believe in using money inefficiently or ineffectively or throwing it (around) for political purposes, and that's what's been happening," Wilson said.
Wilson said later Friday that Smarty Ants, a web-based program to help students prepare for kindergarten, and Ybarra's Keeping Idaho Students Safe initiative, a $21 million school safety proposal most of which would go toward hiring school security personnel, are two areas where she doesn't think resources are being used well.
Wilson also wants to put a greater emphasis on teaching students about civics and the Constitution. She talked about how she would encourage her students to study and debate current events when she was a teacher, and noted she has a son named Jefferson and grandson named after John Locke.
"I believe in civics with all my heart," she said. "This is the answer to the ugly talk and the political maneuvering we're seeing in our nation's capital right now."
Wilson also favors making it easier for school districts to pay for new buildings. She said she favors a super-majority requirement but thinks the current two-thirds is too high, and suggested reducing it to 60 percent. She also suggested creating a state fund to match local construction dollars.