Hayden fire helicopter

A K-max helicopter drops water on the Hayden fire. With less wind, helicopters have been used a lot in the past couple days, dropping water to slow the fire's progression and assist burnout operations. These resources are being used in coordination with ground crews to increase the effectiveness each water drop, a Salmon-Challis National Forest news release said. Following the guidance of ground crews, each helicopter can deliver a significant amount of water right where it is needed.

 Salmon-Challis National Forest

Firefighters are making good progress on the Hayden fire, having completed 47% of the fire perimeter as of Monday afternoon.

The acreage estimate for the fire, which is burning 18 miles west of Leadore, remained unchanged from Monday and stands at 18,085. There are 701 firefighters battling the blaze.


