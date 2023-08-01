A K-max helicopter drops water on the Hayden fire. With less wind, helicopters have been used a lot in the past couple days, dropping water to slow the fire's progression and assist burnout operations. These resources are being used in coordination with ground crews to increase the effectiveness each water drop, a Salmon-Challis National Forest news release said. Following the guidance of ground crews, each helicopter can deliver a significant amount of water right where it is needed.
Firefighters are making good progress on the Hayden fire, having completed 47% of the fire perimeter as of Monday afternoon.
The acreage estimate for the fire, which is burning 18 miles west of Leadore, remained unchanged from Monday and stands at 18,085. There are 701 firefighters battling the blaze.
The fire is being managed using a combination of actions, some directly adjacent to the fire perimeter and others further away, a Great Basin Interagency Incident Management Team news release said. Those efforts include "full suppression, confinement to pre-determined natural barriers, and the protection of values such as threatened and endangered species, sage-grouse habitat, rangeland and watershed health, and heritage resources as well as private property and infrastructure," the release said.
The multipronged strategy provides the best option for firefighter safety and successful containment, the release said. On Monday, crews used a combination of hand- and dozerline and confinement tactics utilizing natural barriers to bring the fire to 47% containment.
“Firefighter safety is always the number 1 objective, with that in mind we’ve decided to use a confinement strategy on certain areas of the fire,” Deputy Incident Commander Jeff Knudson said in the release. “This doesn’t mean our priorities have changed.”
Winds over the fire were expected to decrease significantly Tuesday and the red flag warning was no longer in effect for now. Monsoonal moisture is predicted to push into the area Wednesday night with potential for wetting rain Thursday, the release said.
