Two big winning Idaho Lottery tickets were sold in Bonneville County Saturday night.
They were a $200,000 Powerball winning ticket and a $97,661 Idaho Jackpot ticket, the Idaho Lottery said in a news release. The winning Powerball ticket matched four of the first five numbers — Saturday night’s numbers were 02, 08, 21, 23 — plus the Powerball number 16, and had the Powerball number 4, which multiplied the prize from $50,000 to $200,000.
Saturday night’s Idaho Jackpot winner is the second-largest in the five-year history of the terminal-based scratch game. The $5 game features a jackpot that starts at $5,000 and grows until it is won.
“We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball and Idaho Cash in eastern Idaho Saturday night to check their tickets carefully for winners,” said Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson. “Players should sign the back of their tickets immediately and contact the Idaho Lottery for more information on how to claim their prizes.”
The winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. The Idaho Lottery’s Boise offices are closed due to coronavirus, so the winners can mail their winning tickets to the office for payment or drop them off in the dedicated mail drop box between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily at the Boise office building, second floor, 1199 Shoreline Lane. Players should leave an enclosed envelope that includes their signed, winning ticket and a completed claim form and addendum, which is available online at idaholottery.com/games/claim-your-prize. Winners can also contact the Lottery during regular business hours at 208-334-2600 with any questions.