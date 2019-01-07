Winter conditions including blowing and drifting snow have forced the closure of several eastern Idaho school districts this morning.
Among the closures are:
• Madison School District 321
• Fremont School District 215
• Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322
• West Jefferson School District 253
• Ririe School District 252
• Roberts Elementary School in Jefferson School District 251 will be closed today to due to weather conditions. All other schools in Jefferson School District 251 will remain open.
Check with your local district to see whether it is affected.
Additionally, the Idaho Transportation Department reports the following road closures:
• U.S. Highway 26 - Between Ririe and Swan Valley (milepost 350-377). The road is closed because of blowing a drifting snow and reduced visibility.
• State Highway 32 — Between the start of ID 32 (near Tetonia) and ID 47 (near Ashton). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway.
• State Highway 33: — Between First Street East (near Newdale) and 700 North Road (near Tetonia).
• State Highway 47 — Between First South Street (near Ashton) and 4350 East Road; 1900 North Road (1 mile north of the Warm River area).