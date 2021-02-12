The recent long dry weather spells this winter have not done any favors to Idaho’s water outlook.
A mid-winter checkup on Idaho’s snowpack shows concerning signs for most areas, and eastern Idaho is looking a little dryer than normal.
A few recent storms have pulled the upper Snake River areas into the 81% to 86% of normal range while areas south of Idaho Falls are closer to 75% of normal snowpack, according to a Natural Resourced Conservation Service report. The areas along the Teton Range are close to normal.
“Conditions are fairly dry in your area,” said Erin Whorton, hydrologist-water supply specialist for Natural Resources Conservation Service snow survey in Idaho. “Despite the below-normal snowpack, we anticipate there’s enough reservoir storage to meet water supply demands in the Upper Snake River system, Bear and Owyhee River basins at report time.”
Whorton said it is possible for a wet late winter and spring to catch the snowpack up for most of eastern Idaho, but “probably not for the Bear River Basin” which is sitting at 67% of normal right now. The national weather service’s Climate Prediction Center outlook for next month doesn’t offer too much hope, with a prediction of average precipitation.
“The next few days could bring 18 to 20 inches of snow in the Upper Snake region,” said Troy Lindquist of the National Weather Service. His three-month forecast has above-normal precipitation in northern Idaho and normal for eastern Idaho. Recent storms have nudged a few areas in the state a little closer to the average snowpack, but still slightly under.
“Right now we need above-normal precipitation for the remainder of the winter to get closer to normal for most areas,” Whorton said. “Especially in your neck of the woods. For the Willow-Blackfoot-Portneuf basin (Idaho Falls and south) it’s going to be hard to catch up to normal snow conditions.”
As of Feb. 1, the best percent of normal areas include: Pend Oreille-Kootenai basin (90%), Salmon (86%), Weiser (92%), Payette (95%), Boise (92%), Big Wood (82%), Little Wood (73%), Big Lost (70%), Little Lost (82%), Birch-Medicine Lodge-Beaver-Camas (83%), Henrys Fork-Teton (89%).
Some river basins, despite recent snows, are still hurting. As of Feb. 1, these include: Coeur d’Alene-St. Joe (70%), Clearwater (81%), Snake basin above Palisades (82%), Bear (68%), Willow-Blackfoot-Portneuf (72%), and all the Southern Snake River basins.
Feb. 1 snowpack levels in the southern Snake River basins are: Owhyee (53%), Bruneau (58%), Salmon Falls (62%), Goose Creek (70%), and Raft at (81%).
The Natural Resources Conservation Service measures 50 to 115 SNOTEL sites during the course of winter to keep track of the snowpack.
“Basically across all of Idaho, all basins are below normal snowpack,” Whorton said. “The Henry’s Fork, Teton River and Snake River headwaters are closer to normal.”
She said areas that are extra dry and concerning include the Wood and Lost River basins. “They range from 74% to 83% of normal.”