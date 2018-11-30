You might hear sleigh bells jingling down the streets of Idaho Falls this December.
For a few hours every Saturday from now until Christmas, a horse-drawn trolley will provide free rides along a two-block loop through downtown city streets. The trolley rides started Saturday and provided more than 80 passengers with a few memorable minutes downtown.
The winter trolley rides have been put on by the Idaho Falls Downtown Development office for 15 years in collaboration with Roadapple Trolley, the local company that owns the horses and the green trolley. The winter rides are funded by sponsorships from other local businesses such as Syringa Networks and WeeBee Toys.
“We want to create a unique, more nostalgic holiday experience for folks while they are downtown,” Downtown Development executive director Catherine Smith said.
Roadapple Trolley has been managed by three generations of the Brighton family over the past 30 years. During most of the year, Roadapple provides chartered rides for events and birthday parties around Idaho Falls and keeps its horses on a farm a few miles north of the city. Current owner Stan Brighton said that his family first got into the trolley business when his father began working with horses in Oregon.
“I just kept it going and now my sons are keeping it going,” Brighton said.
During the trolley’s first day of operation this year last Saturday, dozens of families and couples waited in line along B Street to get on the trolley. A live band performed music across the street outside Civitan Plaza and tables offered water and hot chocolate to drink while in line, which at points took over half an hour to provide rides.
The trips are limited to the two-hour windows on Saturday by the need for some streets to stay open and safety concerns for Gem and Tut, the two horses pulling the trolley this year. Gem is new to the team this year and Brighton said she performed well around the busy downtown crowds during her first set of rides.
“I couldn’t be prouder of that 4-year-old colt,” Brighton said.
The horse trolley departs from the corner of B Street and Park Avenue, across from the Santa’s Village display in Civitan Plaza, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas.