High winds and drifting a blowing snow have caused the closure of several eastern Idaho highways Monday morning.
Below is a list of area closures as of 11 a.m. as posted on the Idaho Transportation Department's 511.Idaho.gov website:
I-15: Road closed.
Between Exit 118: US 20; I-15B; Broadway Street (Idaho Falls) and Exit 143: ID 33 (near Roberts). Milepost 119 to milepost 135, Idaho Falls to Roberts. The road is closed. Look out for high winds. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Visibility is reduced.
US 20 in both directions: Road closed.
Between Spruce Street (Ashton) and The Montana State Line (3 miles east of the Island Park area). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Expect blowing snow. Milepost 361 to Milepost 406.3, Ashton to Montana state line.
ID 21: Road closed to traffic.
Between Granite Creek Road and Banks Lowman Road (7 to 31 miles north of the Idaho City area). The road is closed to traffic. Look out for deep snow on the roadway.
Milepost 48 to 72, Idaho City to Lowman. The highway remains closed until further notice. Will reassess conditions on Tuesday 1/14/2020.
ID 21 in both directions: Road closed to traffic.
Between Warm Springs Creek Airport Road and The Custer - Boise County Line (23 to 35 miles south of the Stanley area). The road is closed to traffic. There is danger of an avalanche. Milepost 93.7 to milepost 105.5, Grandjean to Banner Summit. Highway remains closed until further notice. Will reassess conditions at 3:00pm on 1/13/2020.
US 26: Road closed.
Between 129th North Road (near Ririe) and Rainy Creek Road (Swan Valley). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Expect blowing snow. Milepost 349-377 from Ririe to Swan Valley.
ID 32: Road closed.
Between the start of ID 32 (near Tetonia) and ID 47 (near Ashton). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Visibility is reduced. Milepost 0 to milepost 28, Tetonia to Ashton.
ID 32: Road closed.
Between the start of ID 32 and The Teton - Fremont County Line (8 miles north of the Tetonia area). The road is closed because of drifting snow on the roadway.
Forecast Weather: Expect Light Snow. Expect up to a trace of new snow accumulation. Wind gusts of up to 20 mph are expected.
ID 33: Road closed.
Between Main Streeet (Newdale) and 700 North Road (near Tetonia). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Visibility is reduced. Milepost 107 to milepost 131, Newdale to Tetonia.
ID 47: Road closed.
Between US 20 (Ashton) and 4350 East Road; 1900 North Road (1 mile north of the Warm River area). The road is closed. Expect blowing snow. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Milepost 0 to Milepost 12, Ashton to Warm River area.
ID 87: Road closed.
Between US 20 and Montana State Line (3 miles north of the Island Park area). The road is closed. Expect blowing snow. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Milepost 0 to Milepost 9.1, from US 20 to Montana state line.