North and south high speed winds are creating drifting snow and low visibility on the roadways. The Idaho Transportation Department has temporarily closed numerous roads because of the snowy and icy conditions.
Due to current weather conditions in Eastern Idaho the following roadways are closed:
• State Highway 26 from Ririe to State Highway 31 in Swan Valley.
• State Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia.
• State Highway 33 from Newdale to State Highway 32 Tetonia.
• State Highway 47 from Ashton to Bear Gulch.
ITD will be plowing around the clock until the roadways are clear and safe to open. Roadways are expected to re-open no later than early Tuesday morning with weather permitting.
The Idaho State Police and ITD are encouraging motorists to use caution and choose alternate routes if they must travel.
Drivers are advised to drive at a safe distance, slow down and prepare travel plans ahead of time by checking 511 for road updates, 511.idaho.gov/.
Additional information on winter safety can be found at: itd.idaho.gov/road-mtce/.