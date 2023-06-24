Jenny McCarthy’s simple decision to bring home a new dog eventually led to the creation of her dog treat business, Bark Bakers.
Every Saturday at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market, McCarthy sells homemade dog treats at her booth.
McCarthy became familiar with making her own dog treats after a vet said her new English cream golden retriever puppy was prone to certain medical conditions, she said.
“So, I decided to make my dog his own treats so they wouldn’t have any chemicals or preservatives or anything that might make him sick,” McCarthy said.
Keeping in line with her original desire to create healthy treats for her own dog, McCarthy said that Bark Bakers only uses natural ingredients.
“The peanut butter is just the natural peanut butter, and we use the fresh Tillamook cheese,” McCarthy said. “Everything is super fresh and healthy, and it’s all people ingredients.”
All of the ingredients are from Costco or the grocery store, and all of the treats “only have a few ingredients,” according to McCarthy.
Although she was first inspired by her own dog, Bark Bakers really got started when McCarthy wanted a fun summer activity to do with her grandkids.
“I decided that it might be fun to do a dog bakery and make the same treats that I do for my dog for other people’s dogs,” McCarthy said.
The process of getting the business going was more complicated than she originally thought because dog treats are highly regulated by the Department of Agriculture.
At first, she was unsure about going through with her idea.
“I thought, ‘Well, I already told the kids, the grandkids, that we’ll do it,” McCarthy said. “So, I just decided to face the challenges, and we jumped through all the hoops.”
Now in its second year, Bark Bakers sells a variety of treats at the farmers market, such as peanut butter cookies, pretzels and s’mores that are safe for dogs. The s’mores use carob, which is a safe “doggy chocolate,” McCarthy said.
Out of all the flavors, peanut butter is the most popular among McCarthy’s furry customers.
She figures out what flavors will be most appealing to dogs by testing them. Testing consists of letting dogs taste a treat.
When McCarthy creates a new treat, she passes it out to around 10 families.
“And (the families) test them on their dogs,” McCarthy said. “Sometimes I get a great hit, and then every once in a while I’ll get a miss.”
McCarthy’s treats are a hit with many dog customers at the farmers market.
There are dogs that have tasted the treats before who “will run as fast as they can to get to our booth. … They smell the smell. They’re familiar with the booth,” McCarthy said.
Return doggy customers will sometimes choose their own treat out of the free cookie jar at the booth.
McCarthy also creates custom orders, such as dog birthday cakes.
“Sometimes people have a birthday party for their dogs,” McCarthy said. “I’ll make them whatever they would like if they want matching bones, (like) little dog bones … or I make little cupcakes to go with their cake.”
Customers can order custom products through McCarthy’s website at https://www.barkbakers.com.
McCarthy be found every Saturday at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market.
The farmers market will run until Oct. 28 this year, and it is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market runs along Memorial Drive.
For a map of vendor locations at the market, go to idahofallsfarmersmarket.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.