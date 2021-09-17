Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
A geyser erupts near a boardwalk in the Old Faithful Geyser area. A woman was treated for burns Thursday after leaving the boardwalk, Yellowstone National Park reported.
A Rhode Island woman was treated at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s Burn Center on Thursday after having second- and third-degree burns to 5% of her body when she came into contact with scalding water in the Old Faithful area.
Yellowstone National Park officials said the 19-year-old woman, who is a concessions employee in the park, was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and then life-flighted to the burn center in Idaho Falls.
The park said the woman failed to stay on the protective boardwalks that take visitors through the Old Faithful geyser area. The incident is under investigation.
“The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface,” the park said in a news release. “Everyone must always remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.”
The park said the woman was given initial care by park rangers before being transported by ambulance to West Yellowstone.
The park said this is the first significant injury in a thermal area this year. Last year two people were injured in thermal features, a 3-year-old, and a woman who entered the park illegally and fell into a thermal feature while backing up and taking photos. In 2019, a man suffered severe burns after falling into steaming water near the cone of the Old Faithful Geyser. In 2017, a man left the boardwalk and died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. In 2000, one person died and two people received severe burns from falling into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin in the park.