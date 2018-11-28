An Idaho Falls woman who housed a man trafficking marijuana into Idaho was sentenced Tuesday to four years of probation.
Alisha Batton, 28, was arrested in March after police found several pounds of marijuana in a bag owned by Steffan Phelps, 33, who was staying at the residence after a trip from Washington state.
An officer had arrived at the house after using a Find my iPhone app to trace a phone that had been reported missing to Batton's residence. Batton said she had found the phone and had planned to take it to a Verizon store. She allowed the officer into her home and gave him the phone.
The officer told Batton he could smell marijuana in her home, which she said was because of a joint in her bedroom. She allowed the officer to search her room, where he discovered drug paraphernalia and $921 in cash belonging to Phelps. Police obtained a search warrant for the rest of the house and found a stockpile of marijuana in Phelps' bag. More drugs were found in the basement and a car.
Phelps was sentenced in July to three years of probation. Batton will also serve probation with an underlying sentence of one-and-a-half to four years in prison. She was fined $1,000 and must serve 100 hours of community service.