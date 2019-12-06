FORT HALL — The East Idaho Women of Influence Awards banquet was held on Wednesday night at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center. This was the first ceremony of its kind to recognize the accomplishments of women in eastern Idaho.
The awards were presented by the East Idaho Business Journal and APG Signature Events. Adams Publishing Group (APG) is the Post Register's parent company.
Emcee Dana Kirkham, former mayor of Ammon, spoke on how important events such as this are, pointing out that if workplace equality continues to improve at the current rate, it will be another 108 years before women are equal to men in the workplace.
"That's not my children, that's not my grandchildren. Hopefully, that will be my great-grandchildren."
The event included dinner and a speech from comedienne and performer Megan Bryant before the awards were handed out. Kirkham read out the honorees and a statement from their nominators.
Justice advocate Carol Dodge was the woman of the night after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Dodge has become well-known for her work in fighting for the release of Christopher Tapp, the man wrongly accused of killing her daughter, Angie. Tapp served 20 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Her nominator wrote the following as the reason for submitting Dodge's name:
“Carol Dodge's work led the Idaho Falls Police Department to be held to a higher standard by correcting an injustice at their hands by leading to the exoneration of Christopher Tapp. Her work brought an awareness that wrongful convictions happen and can be an opportunity to initiate dialogue on topics such as remorse, acceptance, and forgiveness. She inspired community leaders, law enforcement professionals, lawyers, and ‘other mothers’ to fight for that which is worth fighting for — life, liberty, truth, and justice.”
Other recipients included:
— Kim Korn was the honoree in Agriculture and Natural Resources. Korn is a dairy farmer at Korn Dairy, director of the Idaho Dairy Products Commission and Director of the National Dairy Board.
— Georgina Goodlander was the honoree in Arts. Goodlander is the visual arts director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council.
— Amy Ciciliot was the honoree in Banking and Finance. Ciciliot is the SVP and COO of the ISU Credit Union.
— Ann Marie Peters was the honoree in Education. Peters is the director of Strategic Partnerships at the College of Eastern Idaho.
— Linda Davies was the honoree in Entrepreneurship. Davies is the business owner of WildHare Flea Markets & Estate Sales.
— Amy Manning was the honoree in the category of Government, Public Service and Military. Manning is the executive director of the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority (III-A).
— Nancy Del Colletti was the honoree in Healthcare. Del Colletti is the executive director and owner of the Rainbow’s End Recovery Center.
— Andrea Todd was the honoree in Hospitality, Travel, and Tourism. Todd does market development for Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.
— Elizabeth Brunner was the honoree in Media and Communications. Brunner is the assistant professor of media and persuasion for the Department of Communication at Idaho State University.
— Ann Walsh was the nominee in Nonprofits. Walsh is the founder and director of Camp Magical Moments and owner of the Hansen Guest Ranch.
— Jodi Steo was the honoree in Real Estate, Construction, and Land Development. Steo is a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty East Idaho.