The Idaho Falls Women’s March will be held Saturday. Event organizers plan to include additional activities in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women American women the right to vote.
The first planned event is a celebration at 6:30 p.m. today at the New Day Lutheran Church located at 270 N. Placer Ave. Judge Michelle Mallard will speak at the event.
At 11 a.m. Saturday there will be a rally in front of the Museum of Idaho with additional speakers. After listening to speakers, a color guard will lead attendees in a march to the library.
A community involvement fair will be held in the Idaho Falls Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizations have been invited to share information at the fair on current issues affecting women. At 1:30 p.m. in the library, a panel of women will then speak on past, present and future challenges faced by women.
“We’re hoping these added activities help people get more engaged year-round,” said Claudia Pine, the event coordinator, in a news release.
Child care will be provided for attendees with children.
“Women juggle so many jobs and caring for children shouldn’t block them from coming to the Women’s March events, or anything else,” Pine said in the release.