Influenced by increasing drive time delays during peak hours and predicted ongoing trafficdelays all the way to 2040, Idaho Falls city officials are movingforward with improvements to the intersection at Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street.
If weather conditions are favorable and no unforeseen supply chain issues delay the process, intersection improvements are scheduled to begin March 13 and expected to last four to five months.
"During construction there will be significant impacts to traffic," city officials said in a Monday news release. "Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The traveling public should expect traffic delays, detours, and various lane and road closures. Accommodations will be made by the contractor to keep access to sidewalks and adjacent properties open."
The intersection has reportedly operated over capacity during peak hours with drivers experiencing delays of more than 1.5 minutes, city officials said. Without intersection improvements, officials are forecasting traffic delays, with a 30% increase in traffic demand, resulting in a 2.5 to 4 minute delay by 2040.
“We anticipated starting the project last spring but encountered issues with finding contractors to bid on the project because of various economic challenges," Idaho Falls Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen said in the release. "We are pleased to be moving forward with the improvements this year.”
The intersection will be widened to improve traffic flow and accommodate the forecasted population growth, reducing congestion.
Improvements include the addition of a left turn lane and a dedicated right turn lane on each intersection approach, as well as updates to the waterline, curb, gutter, landscaping, and traffic signal, the release said. Idaho Falls Power will remove power poles and run existing fiber and power underground during the renovations.
“When complete the intersection will look and function much like the intersection at Sunnyside Road and Hitt Road,” Fredericksen said in the release.
Parts of the project will be completed at night, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. "to expedite construction activities that would cause even more traffic impacts if they were to be done during the day," the release said.
Personnel from Idaho Falls Public Works, as well as city contractors, will schedule regular meetings with affected property owners regarding plans, timelines, concerns and potential challenges. Details regarding these meetings will be provided to the property owners in the coming days, the release said.
City officials are asking that drivers reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone once construction starts.
For questions about the project, contact Knife River at 208-523-8282.
