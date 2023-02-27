Woodruff and 17th.png

Construction on the intersection is said, by city officials, to begin in March and end in the fall.

 courtesy of city of Idaho Falls

Influenced by increasing drive time delays during peak hours and predicted ongoing traffic delays all the way to 2040, Idaho Falls city officials are moving forward with improvements to the intersection at Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street. 

If weather conditions are favorable and no unforeseen supply chain issues delay the process, intersection improvements are scheduled to begin March 13 and expected to last four to five months.


