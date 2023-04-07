Document.png

Traffic near the project area on 17th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Those traveling north on Woodruff Avenue will be detoured left on Sunnyside Road to proceed north on Holmes Avenue. Motorists traveling south on Woodruff Avenue will be detoured right on 1st Street to proceed south on Holmes Avenue.

 courtesy of the city of Idaho Falls

In recent months, city officials have been releasing more information about the community impacts that will arise due to the extensive Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street intersection project, which starts Tuesday.

“Construction season is upon us, and motorists are urged to slow down, keep their eyes on the road, and use caution around construction workers while driving through various construction areas,” Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen said in a news release.


