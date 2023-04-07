Traffic near the project area on 17th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Those traveling north on Woodruff Avenue will be detoured left on Sunnyside Road to proceed north on Holmes Avenue. Motorists traveling south on Woodruff Avenue will be detoured right on 1st Street to proceed south on Holmes Avenue.
In recent months, city officials have been releasing more information about the community impacts that will arise due to the extensive Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street intersection project, which starts Tuesday.
“Construction season is upon us, and motorists are urged to slow down, keep their eyes on the road, and use caution around construction workers while driving through various construction areas,” Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen said in a news release.
Construction is expected to take several months, affecting the community throughout the entirety of the summer and into the fall. The project originally was set to start on March 13 but was pushed back due to weather conditions.
According to city officials, the intersection will ultimately be widened to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and accommodate predicted population growth. When complete it will look and operate much like the intersection at Hitt and Sunnyside roads.
Before construction can go into full swing, and as part of the continued improvements at the intersection, Idaho Falls Power will need to implement brief planned power outages as utilities are moved underground. The power outages will take place on Monday and will affect the following locations near the intersection at the following times:
• Dairy Queen - 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Papa Murphy’s - 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Don Aslett’s Cleaning Center - 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Black Bear Diner 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Chevron Gas and Convenience Store - 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Beginning Tuesday, there will be significant traffic impacts at the intersection. City officials advise motorists to plan alternate routes as well as to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews until the project is completed this fall.
While access will remain open for residential traffic and to area businesses during regular business hours, traffic on Woodruff Avenue will be detoured. Traffic near the project area on 17th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Those traveling north on Woodruff Avenue will be detoured left on Sunnyside Road to proceed north on Holmes Avenue. Motorists traveling south on Woodruff will be detoured right on 1st Street to proceed south on Holmes.
The project also will implement periodic nighttime lane closures on 17th Street, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
City officials said in a release that the nighttime closures "will be necessary throughout the duration of the project."
Personnel from Idaho Falls Public Works and its contractors will meet at the intersection at 10 a.m. every Wednesday to discuss the project, hear concerns, and address potential issues. Property owners impacted by the project are invited to attend those meetings.
City officials have asked that residents contact Knife River, the project's construction team, with questions or concerns at 208-523-8282.
