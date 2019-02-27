New Bonneville Joint School District 93 superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme will make $1,000 less than his predecessor, Chuck Shackett, according to Woolstenhulme’s contract with the district.
Woolstenhulme, who was selected as the next superintendent by the Bonneville Joint School District 93 Board of Trustees on Feb. 13, will make $155,000 from Feb. 21, 2019 to June 30, 2021. Woolstenhulme previously made about $136,000 as the district’s assistant superintendent.
Shackett, who made about $156,000, was the district’s superintendent for 18 years, serving one of Idaho’s largest school districts from 2001 to 2019. The district also will pay $203,772.29 to Shackett’s state retirement account as a part of his separation agreement with the board. Shackett will remain employed with the district until Aug. 31.
Shackett has doctorate, while Woolstenhulme has a master’s degree.
Woolstenhulme’s contract includes free dental, health, vision, and disability insurance from the district, as well as an $8,000 stipend for travel “in lieu of providing a district vehicle for the use of the Superintendent within the local area.”
He also will be fully reimbursed for “other professional meetings and conferences he may deem necessary to achieve the goals of the District, and as approved by the Board of Trustees.”
Bonneville Joint School District 93 financial director Guy Wangsgard said Woolstenhulme’s contract is typical for superintendents of District 93’s size. He said the district consulted other Idaho school districts before negotiating last week.
There is no salary schedule for superintendents in Idaho, Wangsgard said, like for teachers.
Shackett’s salary was the fifth-highest among Idaho superintendents, according to a 2018 Idaho Education News report. District 93 is the fourth-largest school district in Idaho.
“What the board negotiated and settled for is what they thought was reasonable for Scott,” Wangsgard said.