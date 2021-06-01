The first phases of construction on the Idaho Canal Trail — a paved asphalt pathway paralleling a nearly 2-mile section of the canal in town — began Tuesday with plotting work near South Holmes and 25th Street.
When completed, the new pathway will become part of a network of pedestrian and bike paths making it easier and safer to get around Idaho Falls.
“The plan is to connect the people walking or biking or riding a scooter to get around and connect through Idaho Falls using a trail in some fashion,” said Kerry Hammon, public information officer.
Building the new pathway will cause some disruption of traffic on some city streets this summer.
“There will be single lane closures along South Holmes Avenue, between 17th Street and 25th Street, as well as along the trail path on NW and NE Bonneville Drive throughout the summer,” Hammon said.
She said most of the new pathway will be about 10 feet wide, similar to pathways along the downtown greenbelt, but “portions of the trail will narrow to navigate around utilities and tie into corners.”
According to the Connecting Our Community plan for the Idaho Falls area, the Idaho Canal Trail will eventually run from Iona Road to Tautphaus Park.
“Depending on future funding and local priorities, this trail could ultimately extend further to the north or south,” the project plan states. “This canal provides an important north-south link though Idaho Falls, connecting many other potential trail corridors and on-street bikeways. It is one of the wider canals, it passes through a generous right-of-way, and is very scenic. It is currently operated and maintained by the Idaho Irrigation District.”
Construction will also include at least one bridge over the canal north of Cranmer Avenue and 15th Street. That construction will take place during the winter when the canal is empty of water.
“We wanted to give people the ability to ride their bike or walk on some sort of trail throughout Idaho Falls,” Hammon said.
Knife River has been contracted to do the work. Construction and design costs for the project are slightly over $1 million.
“This multi-use canal trail is going to be an amazing addition to our already outstanding network of pedestrian and bicycle-friendly pathways in Idaho Falls, states Parks and Recreation Director, PJ Holm. “The canal meanders through the heart of our community, so whether you utilize the trail system for fun, exercise or to commute, you’ll love the new trail experience.”
Hammon said the Connecting our Community Plan was created in 2014 with direction from the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization. The plan grew from stakeholder discussions including several community and user groups, as well as discussions with surrounding cities including Iona and Ammon.
Hammon said the Connecting our Community plan was presented to all three canal companies in Idaho Falls. “We have one contract with the Idaho Canal Company. We do not have a contract with Progressive or New Sweden Canal Companies,” she said.
For more information on the Idaho Canal Trail project, go online to idahofallsidaho.gov/CivicAlerts.