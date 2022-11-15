Work continues on the rebuilding of the Stoddard Pack Bridge, which is an important access point into the Frank Church - River of No Return Wilderness Area.

The popular pedestrian and pack animal crossing provided the only access from the Salmon River canyon to the Stoddard and Papoose Creek section of the wilderness area.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.