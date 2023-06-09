Budweiser Atlanta Super Bowl Event

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales, seen in this February 2019 photo in Atlanta, are coming to Idaho Falls this month. (Tyler Kaufman/AP Images for Budweiser)

 Tyler Kaufman

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will pull into Idaho Falls on June 23 and 24.

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed to the classic turn-of-the-century beer wagon for appearances and photo opportunities in Idaho Falls and Ammon.


