The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will pull into Idaho Falls on June 23 and 24.
The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed to the classic turn-of-the-century beer wagon for appearances and photo opportunities in Idaho Falls and Ammon.
The Budweiser Clydesdales, which made their debut in 1933, are celebrating their 90th year as a symbol for Anheuser-Busch. The Clydesdales made their debut on April 7, 1933, as a gift from August A. Busch Jr. and Adolphus Busch III to their father in celebration of the repeal of Prohibition, according to the company's website.
Today, the company's Clydesdales are born and raised at the 300-acre Warm Springs Ranch, in Missouri. The ranch is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions, the website said.
The Clydesdale hitches spend more than 300 days per year traveling the country, making stops at major sporting events, such as the Super Bowl, as well as at events in communities that are home to the brewer’s 120 facilities.
Idaho Falls is home to an Anheuser-Busch malt plant. Idaho is the nation's top barley producer and about 80% of the barley produced in Idaho is malt barley that is used for beer brewing, according to an Idaho Farm Bureau Federation report. Half of the barley used to make Anheuser-Busch products comes from Idaho.
Watkins Distributing in Idaho Falls is hosting the Budweiser Clydesdales. The horse team will be at Snake River Landing, 1175 Pier View Drive, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 23. It also will be at Broulim's, 2730 E. Sunnyside Road in Ammon, from noon to 2 p.m. June 24.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to host the Budweiser Clydesdales in Idaho Falls,” Watkins Distributing President Mitch Watkins said in a news release. “They are true ambassadors of the Budweiser brand.”
