The annual late-summer writers’ camp for high school students held at Harriman State Park has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Writers At Harriman camp is put on by Friends of Idaho State Parks and features workshops on writing in an outdoor setting. Along with exploring writing techniques, poetry, screenwriting, or fiction, students also ride horses, explore trails and have their work published in “Henrys Fork Journal.” The camp is generally limited to about 40 students.
“Although the COVID-19 crisis might be over by August, now is the time we would normally be recruiting students,” the director of the camp said in an announcement. “With Idaho schools closed it is difficult to do so. Few parents are likely to be willing to make such a commitment at this time. It is our intention to ramp up recruiting for the 2021 camp in December.”