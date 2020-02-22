Soon after Grand Teton National Park announced its plan to shoot non-native mountain goats this weekend from a helicopter, a top-level protest call was made denouncing the plan.
Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik made a phone call to Gopaul Noojibail, acting superintendent of the national park requesting for the third time to drop the aerial shootings.
“While we recognize Grand Teton National Park’s efforts to address the expansion of mountain goats in native bighorn sheep ranges, the department has been consistent in voicing our opposition to the use of aerial lethal removal,” Nesvik said.
The park announced its plan to kill goats starting on Friday and closed the mid-section of the park to public access for the coming days while the project is underway.
The park was given the green light to remove the non-native mountain goats from the Teton Range in November. The purpose is to protect the isolated native bighorn sheep in the range.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission passed a resolution in January opposing the aerial gunning method and asked the park to instead use “skilled volunteers” as the method of removal. Game and Fish also sent a letter to the park on Jan. 28 asking the park to use skilled volunteers.
“This decision to use aerial gunning flies in the face of all Wyoming values with how we approach wildlife management,” said Game and Fish Commissioner Mike Schmid during the passage of the resolution.
The park originally planned to kill goats in January, but poor weather grounded the operation. The park had to wait for better weather and a window in the helicopter contractor’s schedule to try again.
The park estimates that the bighorn sheep herd is at about 100 individuals. The mountain goat numbers have grown to about the same size in the last few years.
The mountain goats migrated into the Teton Range from the nearby Snake River Range after they were transplanted there to provide hunting opportunities about 70 years ago.
“Leaving carcasses to rot, where there is no utilization of that resource, rather than allow sportsman to go out with park supervision and training to harvest an animal — like is done with elk — I can’t understand that decision,” said Game and Fish Commissioner Pat Crank during the passage of the resolution.