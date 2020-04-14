Jillian Sleight heads out for work around 10:30 on most evenings now, with her daughters and decorations in tow.
The family spends hours every night preparing massive yard displays for residents to wake up to the morning of their birthday or special occasion. While yard decorations may not seem like an essential business, the displays can be set up without coming into contact with anyone else and provide a long-distance celebration.
“That’s why I was so interested in starting this, because I love to leave these fun little messages for people,” Sleight said.
Sleight runs the local branch of Sign Gypsies, a Texas-based company that provides sign materials and logos for franchisees across the county to create yard displays. She started the business in December 2018 after seeing a friend in another part of Idaho post about it and finding that Idaho Falls didn’t have a franchise.
It took a while for business to pick up. Last year Sleight said she was doing about seven displays a month as a side gig to the private preschool she operated out of her home. The schooling has stopped because of the governor’s stay-home order and parental concerns, but the demand for signs has grown to multiple requests every night.
“There’s no way I’d be able to do preschool and the signs. Being able to focus just on the signs and have the kids help me has been a blessing to the family,” Sleight said.
Sleight’s teenage daughters start helping her prepare the displays around 8 p.m. They gather the letters, preformed words and graphics that belong to each message from boxes around the garage and attach them to stakes. Birthdays are the most popular request, though she had several requests earlier in the pandemic to welcome back returning missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and more general well-wishes for relatives.
Under cover of darkness, Sleight and her daughters of them head out to the homes to begin setting up the displays. Sleight makes sure to get the permission of at least one resident before they start messing with people’s yards, even if the display is intended to be a surprise for someone. On nights when there are too many orders around Idaho Falls for her to manage, she coordinates with the Sign Gypsies’ managers in Rexburg and Pocatello to help cover the extra work.
“The families text me the next day and say, ‘Oh, he loved it.’ Those are my absolute favorite texts to get. I love to hear about the reactions from the signs. I wish I could be there to see their faces sometimes,” Sleight said.
One of the displays she set up on Monday night was planned by Carrie Hix for her granddaughter Maya’s fourth birthday. Hix said that she had seen a display in her neighbor’s yard a few weeks ago and thought it would be a good way to spotlight and celebrate her.
“She told me that she loved it on the phone. I won’t go over there for another couple of hours, but they sent me a picture when it was up, and it looks darling,” Hix said.
In addition to the celebrations, Sleight has also set up displays for free honoring essential workers. She has set up signs outside the Teton Post Acute Care nursing facility calling its staff heroes and done the same for truck drivers outside the Flying J gas station. Similar displays are in the works again for later this week.