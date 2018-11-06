Idaho state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra was locked in a close race with Democratic challenger Cindy Wilson on Tuesday, as late-night results showed the two candidates neck and neck, each with 50 percent.
With 517 of 959 precincts reporting — 51 percent of the vote — Wilson had a small edge with 179,897 votes, to Ybarra’s 171,783.
Wilson, a native of Preston in rural southeastern Idaho, taught for 33 years in Idaho schools, retiring in June to campaign full time. She worked in districts all over Idaho, large and small, and won numerous teaching awards. Three years ago, Gov. Butch Otter appointed her to the state Board of Correction, the three-member board that helps oversee Idaho’s prison system, an experience she says deeply affected her.
“What that has done for me is point out what happens when we don’t do a good job of educating children,” she said. “Seventy percent of the people incarcerated don’t have any kind of a high school diploma or GED.”
Ybarra moved to Idaho in 1996; after 11 years of teaching in Mountain Home, she became a vice principal, then principal, then district curriculum director before winning her current post of state superintendent.
“You know what’s coming, you know what your superintendent stands for,” Ybarra said. She promised to continue Idaho education on the course it’s on now, saying, “We have a lot to be proud of.”
Ybarra has drawn mixed reviews from state lawmakers for her engagement on education issues over the past four years. Wilder School District Superintendent Jeff Dillon challenged her in the GOP primary, but Ybarra won with 58.9 percent of the vote.
“I plan to maintain my ‘service first’ agenda with Idaho’s school districts,” Ybarra said.