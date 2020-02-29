When a Grand Teton Scout Council leader gave his report to Idaho’s governor last week, he had some good news and some bad news.
The good news Gov. Brad Little heard from eastern Idaho Scout Executive Clarke Farrer was that a record number of Eagle Scout ranks were awarded in 2019, a huge mass coming in December.
“It was a little surprising,” Farrer said. “There is always a little bit of a spike at the end of the year. We usually have somewhere between 600 to 700 Eagles a year. We had 1,088 last year. We had over 400 just in December. Usually, we average about 50 per month and then we spike up to 75 in December. ... It was just crazy.”
Farrer said he got writer’s cramp signing the congratulatory letters and forms.
Farrer attributed the avalanche of Eagle rank advancements to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints discontinuing its association with the Scout program.
“Unfortunately, this rush of Eagles were LDS kids who were trying to wrap up,” he said. “They and their families have it in their mind this was the last chance to be able to earn it.”
Farrer also told the governor that the Grand Teton Council dropped from having more than 20,000 youth participating to less than 2,000 after the LDS Church dropped the program. But he says things are looking up.
“We’re growing,” he said. “We’ve been adding about one unit — either a troop or pack — per week. There has to be at least five kids in a new unit. It’s usually more like 10 or 15. There’s an interest and a need for kids and families who want to continue.”
Farrer said that kind of growth is unusual compared to Scout councils across the country. The Grand Teton Council now reports about 1,500 total youngsters registered with about 150 girls. Of those, 50 are Scouts and 100 are Cub Scouts. There are nine girl troops.
Farrer said he has been reading a history of Scouting in eastern Idaho written by Willard Adams.
“Our council on June 1, 1930, had 1,195 registered Scouts,” Farrer said, quoting the history. “Today we have about 1,500. We’re back to the kind of numbers they had in the ’30s. It’s kind of interesting but bad in a way.”
Farrer said earning an Eagle Scout award is “certainly a landmark and high point, but we encourage kids to continue on and give back and serve their fellow Scouts.”
Eagle Scouts are required to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, have a certain tenure in Scouting, do service projects, lead and organize activities. Only a small percentage of all Scouts achieve the ranking.
“It’s kind of good and bad,” he said. “It’s certainly good that we had that many Eagles. It was a record number, but the bad part is that most of these kids probably aren’t going to go back. It’s kind of mixed emotions because it was my expectation that we would be retaining a lot of these kids.”