Year-end Top 10: A look back at eastern Idaho's big stories
Editor’s note: This is the second of three articles reviewing the top national, local and state news stories from 2018.
A new high school in Bonneville Joint School District 93, the failure of a bond to build a new Idaho Falls High School and the continued rapid growth of the College of Eastern Idaho were just some of the top local news stories of 2018.
It was a year of triumphs and tragedies and it was marked by significant change and growth.
The year saw the revitalization of a key piece of downtown real estate and the rise of two new buildings along University Boulevard.
All in all, it was a year to remember.
Here are some of the top local news articles for 2018:
Thunder Ridge
The first few months of classes have ended at Thunder Ridge High School, the newest and largest school in Bonneville Joint School District.
Groundbreaking for the new building started in June 2016 and the project cost $63.5 million for its construction and furnishings. Parts of the school were still being completed when 1,507 students arrived Aug. 27 to begin taking classes. Opening the new high school moved some students out of Bonneville High School and Hillcrest High School within the district, but both schools expect to return to their previous size within a few years.
The school offered an array of features to help the students succeed in the new building, from the design of the classrooms and common areas to the branch of Idaho Central Credit Union that opened inside the building.
Three locals make 2018 U.S. Olympic team
On Jan. 24, Rigby’s Jessika Jenson became a two-time Olympian upon receiving the discretionary spot on the 2018 U.S. Olympic women’s slopestyle and big air snowboarding team. She was not the area’s lone representative on Team USA, however. Less than 24 hours after Jenson’s news, Victor’s Breezy Johnson was selected to the U.S. Olympic alpine ski team to compete in downhill and super G. Jaelin Kauf, originally of Alta, Wyo., and a frequent visitor to Grand Targhee Resort before relocating to Colorado to join the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, also made Team USA in moguls skiing.
At February’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Jenson placed fifth in women’s snowboard slopestyle finals and 11th in big air finals, Johnson placed seventh in downhill and 14th in super G and Kauf came up one spot shy of qualifying for women’s moguls finals, taking seventh place.
Legislative turnover
Eastern Idaho’s legislative delegation saw some major turnover this year, with six Republican lawmakers — including two committee chairmen — losing in the primaries and two longtime lawmakers retiring.
Jeff Siddoway, R-Terreton, who headed the Senate State Affairs Committee, decided to call it quits after more than a decade. Dell Raybould, who headed the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee, similarly retired after 18 years. Raybould endorsed his granddaughter Britt Raybould to succeed him. She went on to win a three-way GOP primary and was unopposed in the general election.
Tom Loertscher, another longtime lawmaker who headed the House State Affairs Committee, narrowly lost the GOP primary to Chad Christensen. Christensen challenged Loertscher from the right, saying he was unhappy with how Loertscher wouldn’t give hearings to some bills, particularly House Bill 444, a castle doctrine/stand your ground bill he blocked in 2018 in favor of a less expansive version that became law instead. Loertscher then mounted a write-in bid to keep the seat but got just 16.5 percent of the November vote.
New INL buildings
Next year, two new buildings that will play a major role in expanding Idaho National Laboratory’s research and cybersecurity work are expected to be completed.
The state Legislature voted in 2017 to approve the $90 million in bonds needed to build the Cybercore Integration Center and the Collaborative Computing Center. The first will host an advanced electronics lab that will be used for cybersecurity and infrastructure security research, and the second will house a “supercomputer” providing research capabilities that will benefit not only INL but universities and other institutions throughout Idaho.
Construction on the two buildings, which are near INL’s other facilities on University Boulevard, started in April. When done, the facilities are expected to employ 148 people, with an average yearly salary of $126,585 and the potential to create 397 more jobs by their economic impact.
District 91 bond fails
For the second time in two years, a bond proposal from Idaho Falls School District 91 was rejected by voters.
The proposed bond would have set aside $86.2 million to renovate large sections of Skyline High School and build a new Idaho Falls High School on the south end of the city. In addition, a $13.2 million “tier” of the bond would have created a new performing arts center for the district and improved some of their athletics.
The Aug. 28 vote needed two-thirds of local support to pass but only received 58 percent, the same amount that the bond had failed by when it was proposed in November 2017. Critics such as the D91 Taxpayers group opposed the tax increases that the bond would have required and argued that building a new building was a poor use of the funds.
“With minimal change, it would appear there’s not an urgency on the part of the community to modernize and upgrade the high schools,” superintendent George Boland said after the bond failed.
The Broadway
Idaho Falls residents watched a new business, retail and restaurant development downtown grow, from an empty lot to a skeleton of steel beams to two brand new buildings along the river with a public square in between them.
The Broadway, on Memorial Drive and Broadway, is being developed by the Boise-based Oppenheimer Development Corporation in partnership with the Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency.
The new business center includes Smokin Fins, a seafood and barbecue restaurant, the first business to open at the Broadway, which began serving customers this month. Above Smokin Fins will be law offices and a Bank of Idaho office. Across the courtyard (which will feature a fountain and may have an ice skating rink during winter) from Smokin Fins will be a new Lucy’s New York Pizza location.
The Broadway is on the site of the former Saving Center, a grocery store that operated from the mid-1940s until 2008.
Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot
Juan Santos-Quintero, 22, left a trail of chaos in his wake in September, committing six robberies that culminated in him reportedly shooting Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Howell. Howell survived the shooting and has since returned to work, thanks in part to efforts by the community to raise funds for his recovery.
Santos-Quintero, meanwhile, is being held in jail as his various cases proceed. His acts have led to an increased focus on gang activity in Idaho Falls. If convicted for the robberies and the shooting of Sgt. Howell, Santos-Quintero could face up to seven life sentences in prison.
Mission accomplished
On July 12, Laura Stark of Michigan dipped her bicycle wheel in the Pacific Ocean near Haystack Rock on the Oregon Coast, completing a goal she set for herself more than two years earlier.
Stark and her friend, Anne Davis, were struck in July 2016 by a distracted driver on U.S. Highway 20 just north of Idaho Falls while on a cross-country ride raising funds for affordable housing with the group called Bike & Build. Davis was killed and Stark paralyzed from the chest down.
Two years after the accident, Stark returned to finish her ride with a hand-cranked bike. She started the second phase of her journey from the spot of the accident with a send off from eastern Idaho cyclists. The ride took her a rough five weeks to arrive at the coast. A week and a half into the ride she broke her ankle and completed the ride with an air cast.
“It felt like closure,” Stark said after she finished the ride. “I finally finished what I started two years ago now. … I’m still surprised I actually did it.”
The McVey shooting
On Jan. 23 an Idaho Falls Police Department officer shot and killed Shane McVey, 54, after McVey attacked him with pepper spray.
The case was under review for nearly two months until Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs determined Officer Earl Laughter III was justified in his use of force based on the threat McVey posed.
The investigation conducted by the Eastern Idaho Regional Critical Incident Task Force found a letter McVey had sent the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the arrest warrant for grand theft. In the letter, McVey warns he would commit suicide by cop before being arrested.
The other officer-involved shooting in Idaho Falls this year remains under investigation. On Nov. 2 an Idaho State Police trooper shot and killed 35-year-old Jesse Jesus Quinton after Quinton reportedly attacked the trooper during a foot chase. Idaho State Police have refused to identify the trooper and the shooting remains under investigation.
CEI growth continues
In its second year of operations, the College of Eastern Idaho saw its enrollment and class offerings grow.
More than 1,200 students enrolled at CEI this fall, a 60 percent increase from the year before, and took part in more than 250 courses. The college was created out of Eastern Idaho Technical College last year.
CEI’s partnerships with other schools in Idaho Falls also have expanded. The college announced five new “two-and-two” degree programs, allowing students to start their bachelor’s degree at College of Eastern Idaho before transferring to Idaho State University. Earlier this month, CEI started offering courses for Idaho Falls School District 91 students though a new college readiness program.
Although CEI has only existed for a year, the school was named America’s best community college by the financial website SmartAsset in August.