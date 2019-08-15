Emergency responders were called to a house in Madison County Tuesday night after a 6-year-old boy reportedly accidentally drowned in a swimming pool.
Madison County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Isaac Payne said the emergency call came in around 8:30 p.m. The sheriff's office, Madison Fire Department and emergency medical services responded.
The child was found in an above ground swimming pool. Responders performed CPR, then took the child to Madison Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Payne said the sheriff's office was not identifying the deceased because he was a minor.
The boy was being watched by an older juvenile at the time. Payne said the death did not appear to involve wrongdoing. He said the sheriff's office expresses its sympathies and condolences for the family of the child.