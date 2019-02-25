A 9-year-old boy from Carlisle, Massachusetts, died after hitting a tree on a steep slope at Big Sky Resort.
The boy’s father reported his son missing Tuesday near the junction of Middle Road and Lobo Ski Run. Shortly after the report, the boy was found dead in a tree well, according to a Gallatin County news release.
The boy died due to blunt-force injuries caused by hitting the tree, the release said.
The release did not say whether the boy was wearing a helmet.
No further information was released.
Messages left with the Big Sky Ski Resort spokesperson were not returned before deadline.