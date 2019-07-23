A 9-year-old Florida girl was the latest injury victim of a bison attack in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.
The girl from Odessa, Fla., reportedly was charged and tossed by a bull bison after witnesses reported that the bison was approached by about 50 people within 5 to 10 feet for at least 20 minutes. The incident took place near Observation Point Trail in the Old Faithful Geyser area on Monday afternoon.
“The girl was taken to the Old Faithful Lodge by her family where she was assessed and treated by a park emergency medical provider, and later taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic,” according to a park news release.
No citations have been issued and the incident is still under investigation.
The park reminds visitors that wildlife in the park are wild.
“When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space,” the park said in a news release. “Stay 25 yards away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.”