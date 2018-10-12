A Rigby minor was injured Thursday night after being hit by two trucks in a school parking lot.
A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release states that at about 10:45 p.m. the 16-year-old victim was walking through the Rigby Middle School parking lot when a Ford truck driven by a 15-year-old hit him, knocking him to the ground. A second truck driven by another 15-year-old then ran over the victim, causing serious injuries to his head and face. The news release stated the second driver did not see the victim and was unaware he was on the ground.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Life Flight and is expected to recover. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said the investigation is ongoing and no decision on recommended charges has been made. The news release states the names of those involved will not be released because they are minors.