A 72-year-old Rigby woman was arrested Nov. 2 after an employee of the Burgess Canal & Irrigation Company reported she had shot at him.
The victim told the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office there had been previous incidents involving Marcia McNabb, who lived near where the company was working to clear canals. He said she had previously thrown rocks at him.
On the day of the incident the victim was driving a backhoe when he saw McNabb holding a rifle. The victim attempted to move the vehicle's hoe to shield himself, and was drove away after he saw McNabb aiming the gun at him. The victim reported he heard a gunshot as he left.
The victim said he had never spoken to McNabb and was not working on her property. He told law enforcement there was equipment left at the worksite, but he did not feel safe returning to collect it.
A sheriff's deputy met McNabb at her home. She accused the canal company of stealing her property and admitted to shooting at a worker, saying he had been on her front yard. The deputy arrested her and placed her in handcuffs.
McNabb asked the deputy if she had the right to defend her property because of her "No Trespassing" signs. The deputy told her she could only defend her property within reason, and that shooting at someone was not within reason.
McNabb was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in Jefferson County Courthouse.