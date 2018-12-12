4 years after Notus homicide, victim's mother wishes 'somebody would speak up'
NOTUS — Four years have come and gone and still no suspects have been identified in the murder of 25-year-old Christopher Reese.
Reese was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2014, by two armed robbers during his night shift at the Jacksons Food Store. The robbers took off in Reese’s car with a safe of money, later abandoning the vehicle alongside a road.
Even after four years, the death of her son doesn’t get any easier — holidays are the worst, said Polly Griggs, Reese’s mother.
“I’m very frustrated,” Griggs said. “I wish somebody would speak up and say something.”
Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue wishes for the same thing. He said the investigation is still active. Donahue and Ted Arnold from Crime Stoppers will hold a press conference Thursday at the Notus Jacksons to spotlight the case and call for tips.
“Things are changing in the forensic world daily,” Donahue said. “I think that will assist us in the end, but we are still relying on people giving information.”
Donahue said there is obviously more than the two shooters who know about the crime. Those who have harbored information about the case because they may fear the killers, should actually be more afraid of the judicial system, he said.
While working as a convenience store clerk at the Jacksons in Notus, Reese was shot to death at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2014. Video clips released to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office showed a person wearing a camouflage jacket and tan pants walking into the store with a rifle. Another video shows him leaving with a bag and weapon still in hand.
The second wanted person is seen in the video wearing a mask, black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with a handgun in a waist holster. In the video, the person enters the store with a hand truck and leaves with the store’s safe.
According to police, the safe was found after his murder off Purple Sage Road near where the two robbers abandoned Reese’s 2007 Lincoln MKZ, stolen from the store’s parking lot. The safe was not opened, according to Jacksons company officials.
Jacksons Food Stores has upped its reward from $50,000 to $100,000 for anyone who has information that leads to the suspects’ arrests.
“We want to catch these deviants who didn’t get a dime,” John Jackson said in an email to the Idaho Press.
Griggs still lights a candle every year on Dec. 31 — Reese’s birthday — to honor him. Reese’s daughter is now 8 years old. His sister is currently a 911 operator.
“I think of him still every day,” Griggs said. “I cry for him very often. I don’t think it’s ever really going to go away, honestly.”
Emily Lowe is the Canyon County public safety reporter. Follow @EmLoweJourno on Twitter