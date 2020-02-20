Richard Linger earned a Purple Heart medal while serving in Vietnam. Nearly 51 years later, he received the full ceremony that comes with it.
Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, commanding general of the Idaho National Guard, presented the 75-year-old specialist with the Purple Heart and three other military service medals during a ceremony at the Idaho Falls Armory on Thursday morning. The ceremony was attended by local veterans, members of the Idaho Army National Guard and representatives of the Idaho military.
"I'm overwhelmed with this whole event. There are many men I served with who deserved this medal as much as I do," Linger said.
Linger, who served in the Idaho Army National Guard from 1964 to 1969, grew up on a cattle farm near Mud Lake and was 24 when he began his 10-month tour in Vietnam as a specialist with the Rexburg-based company of the 116th Engineer Battalion.
On May 29, 1969, Linger was hospitalized with hearing damage and facial lacerations after he drove a scoop loader over a landmine. The Purple Heart medal was given to him at the hospital, but he never went through a full formal ceremony or received a letter of recognition from the Army's top brass.
Marv Hagedorn, administrator of the Idaho Department of Veterans Affairs, said the delayed medal ceremonies were a sadly common occurrence for veterans who served in Vietnam.
"There are many veterans who woke up in a hospital with a Purple Heart on their pillow. We've learned that is not the appropriate way to honor somebody," Hagedorn said.
A declassified military report from October 1969 listed 31 members of the 116th Engineer Battalion who received the Purple Heart. The report said they were the largest National Guard unit to see duty in Vietnam and called their work "outstanding by any standards."
The discrepancy wasn't noticed until late last year, when Linger and his son-in-law began going through paperwork with the local VA office. The Purple Heart and several of Linger's other medals did not show up in the military documentation and a Department of Defense team began looking through the records to see what had happened.
"It's quite an honor to recognize and present someone with an award as prestigious as the Purple Heart," Garshak said, adding this was the first time he had presented the medal.
Linger was also formally awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze stars commemorating different aspects of his year of service on the ground, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal during the Thursday ceremony.