Yellowstone National Park is changing three more campgrounds from first-come, first-served to reservation only starting this spring.
Beginning March 24, Mammoth, Slough Creek and a portion of Pebble Creek campgrounds will be open for reservations for the coming season. Visitors will be able to book campsites up to six months in advance.
“The new system is a direct response to public requests for a reservation system at park campgrounds, and prompted a collaborative effort between the National Park Service and Recreation.gov,” the park said in a news release. “The ability to make reservations will enable visitors to plan their trips ahead of time and provide assurance that they will have a campsite upon arrival.”
The park hopes the reservation system will reduce “traffic congestion at campgrounds, improving safety, and eliminate uncertainty and frustration.”
The park said 41% of its campsites will be on the reservation system, and the remainder will be first-come, first-served.
“Reservations (where available) are highly encouraged since campgrounds fill each day, often before noon,” the park said.
Other campgrounds offering advance reservations are Bridge Bay, Madison, Canyon, and Grant Village campgrounds, and Fishing Bridge RV Park.
To reserve campsites at these park campgrounds, go to yellowstonenationalparklodges.com/stay/camping.
Fees at the reservable campgrounds will increase by $5 to cover the Recreation.gov processing fee.