Yellowstone National Park has temporarily closed the Albright Visitor Center and the Boiling River soaking spot Wednesday in the Mammoth Hot Springs area to reduce the potential risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
The park said it is following the “latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.”
The road from the North Entrance at Gardiner, Mont., to Cooke City, Mont., will remain open for public use.
“Unlike other national parks around the country that are in the midst of their busy seasons, Yellowstone is plowing roads to get ready for spring opening as it does every year at this time,” the park said in a news release. “Most roads and facilities are not scheduled to open until April 17 through early June. In the time between now and those scheduled openings, park managers will continue to evaluate and adapt to changing COVID-19 guidance and adjust operations as needed. As of now, the park intends to maintain the regular opening schedule.”
The park was uncertain about its planned opening April 1 for bicycles only.
“We don't know yet as this is a rapidly changing situation,” said park spokesman Linda Veress via email. “The park is currently open, but it's best to check back closer to early April.”
The Boiling River soaking area usually closes in spring because of high water.
The park encourages visitors to go digital and view Yellowstone online at park webcams, virtual tours, photo galleries and videos available at tinyurl.com/pr-viztour and other sites.
“The National Park Service urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick,” the park said.