Yellowstone National Park will start closing roads to over-snow travel on Sunday to make way for spring plowing, the park announced Thursday.
The first section of roads to close will be the East Entrance to Sylvan Pass and Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris on Sunday.
All over-snow travel will end for the season March 15. The park hopes to have most of the roads open to automobiles on April 17 weather permitting.
On Tuesday, the roads from Norris to Madison and Norris to Canyon Village will be closed to accommodate spring plowing.
The Gift Shop, Ski Shop and food services at Mammoth Hot Springs will close on Monday. The Mammoth Hot Springs Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic, Albright Visitor Center and self-serve gas pumps remain open all year.
Old Faithful will begin shutting down on Sunday. The Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Cabins close Sunday. The Bear Den Gift Shop, the Geyser Grill and the visitor center will close March 15.
Most park facilities, such as campgrounds, lodges and shops open by mid-May. More specific spring reopening dates for park facilities can be found online at tinyurl.com/pr-yellowstone.
The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Mont., through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Mont., is open to automobiles all year.
If crews clear roads in time and the weather cooperates, the park opens a couple of weeks for bicycles-only with no entrance fee.
“Spring biking is usually possible in early April, weather permitting,” said park spokesman Linda Veress. More details can be found at tinyurl.com/pr-park-bike.
“Visitors driving to and in the park during the spring should have flexible travel plans and be prepared for changing weather conditions,” the park said in a news release. “Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time.”
For road conditions and closures, call the park’s prerecorded message at 307-344-2117 or go online to tinyurl.com/pr-park-conditions.