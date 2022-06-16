Yellowstone National Park closed Monday due to dangerous flooding conditions, and Idaho Falls felt its direct effect.
The park closed all entrances and evacuated more than 10,000 visitors. Some entrances could reopen as early as this weekend. However, with complete road and bridge failures, the park's North Entrance will not reopen this season.
Many Yellowstone visitors fled to neighboring tourist cities such as Jackson, Wyo., West Yellowstone, Mont., and Idaho Falls. During a typical summer tourism season, the Eastern Idaho Visitor Information Center, partnered with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, helps up to 20,000 tourists.
When asked if the center's usage has seen an uptickdue to the Yellowstone closure, Manager Jen Emery said, "It definitely has. I can tell you that much."
Chip Schwarze, CEO and President of the Greater Idaho FallsChamber of Commerce, said the visitor centerstore's traffic has increased by 50% this week.
"People are coming into the store that were at Yellowstone, and they are wondering where to go," Schwarze said. "They want to know how to finish their vacation."
Schwarze said that there are many places that he advises these tourists to visit. Locations he mentioned included the Museum of Idaho, Heise Hot Springs, Kelly Canyon and Yellowstone Bear World.
"There are a lot of people that come to this area with all kinds of interests. We tell them about the Art Museum as well as areas to hike so they can finish their trips," Schwarze said.
Schwarze spoke with officials atthe West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday to discuss lodging solutions for visitors forced to evacuate the park. Schwarze worked with the West Yellowstone Chamber to find hotels in Idaho Falls as well assurrounding campgrounds where the Yellowstone evacuees could stay.
Hotels in Idaho Falls, especially along the River Walk, reported simultaneously experiencing last-minute cancellations from tourists whose plans to visit the park were disrupted and reservations from those who were already in the area but couldn't stay in the park. Springhill Suites recorded many new reservations in the last few days. However, it isn't experiencing overbooking as just as many guests are cancelling their trips.
At other hotels, such as the Hilton Garden and Hampton Inn, guest numbers also stayed relatively the same as reservations and cancellations reached an equilibrium.
The Idaho Falls Regional Airport recorded few canceled flights due to the Yellowstone closure.