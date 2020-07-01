Yellowstone National Park's staff so far are perfectly negative.
The park continues to test employees and concession workers for COVID-19, and its fourth round of tests on 190 people all came back negative. Tests were conducted June 17 and 18 by local and state health officials.
“Initially, one concession employee tested positive and was immediately isolated,” the park said in a news release. “The employee was retested twice more, and both tests came back negative. The state health office described the initial test as a ‘false positive’ and the employee has returned to work. According to the county health officer, a small percentage of 'false positives’ are normal in widespread surveillance testing.”
The park began testing employees for the coronavirus in May as part of its reopening plan. So far, 577 people have been tested. Another 162 workers were tested June 22, with the results still pending. The park plans to continue testing workers through the summer. The testing program targets employees who are first responders and those who work directly with the public.
The park also sampled wastewater systems in Gardiner, Mont., Mammoth Hot Springs and at Old Faithful on June 13 and 16 for COVID-19. Lab results indicated no prevalence of the virus in the systems at that time. Mammoth Hot Springs and Old Faithful were tested again June 27 and 29, but results are pending.
Yellowstone National Park reports its visitation is creeping up closer to normal numbers. From June 16 to 29, parkwide visits were 89% of 2019. The east and south entrances in Wyoming were at 99% of 2019 and the Montana entrances (North, West and Northeast) were at 85% of 2019. Earlier this month, numbers were running at close to two-thirds or less of 2019.