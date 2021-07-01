Backpackers in Yellowstone National Park’s backcountry will have to forgo campfires after the park bumped up its fire danger rating Thursday to “Very High” and implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions throughout the park.
Idaho Fish and Game also announced Thursday that it has implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions for its lands and access sites within the Upper Snake Region.
In Yellowstone, Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit all charcoal or wood fire campfires in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings. Smokers will also see restrictions with no smoking allowed on all trails. Smoking is allowed in designated campsites within a 3-foot-diameter area “barren of all flammable material.” Smoking is allowed in boats or in a stream or pond.
Portable gas stoves and lanterns are still allowed in the park backcountry if used in areas that are barren or cleared of flammable materials within 3 feet.
In the Yellowstone “frontcountry,” campfires are only allowed in designated fire rings in developed campgrounds and day-use picnic areas.
Fish and Game now has a similar restriction in place for most of eastern Idaho, including Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties. Signs are being posted in many areas “but the restrictions are in effect, whether or not signs are present,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
“All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat,” the park said in a news release.
Smoking is allowed only in vehicles, developed campgrounds and day-use picnic areas within a 3-foot-diameter area that is cleared of flammable materials.
The “Very High” rating is installed when fires start easily from all causes and may spread faster than suppression resources can travel. “Flame lengths will be long with high intensity, making control very difficult,” according to the National Fire Danger Rating System. “Both suppression and mop up will require an extended and very thorough effort. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”
The Stage 1 restrictions on Fish and Game managed land includes wildlife management areas, access sites and boat ramps.
“Our wildlife management areas are vital to sustaining wildlife and wildlife-based recreation in the region,” said Fish and Game habitat manager Rob Cavallaro. “Sand Creek and Tex Creek (areas) alone support 9,000 elk, 5,500 mule deer, and 900 moose during winter. A catastrophic wildfire on these lands has the potential to significantly impact wildlife populations.”
Fireworks are not allowed in the park or any public land.
The very high danger rating and Stage 1 fire restrictions are also in force for Grand Teton National Park, the National Elk Refuge and adjacent National Forest land.
Visitors who negligently start a wildland fire could be on the hook for costs and fines.