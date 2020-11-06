Yellowstone National Park road congestion has grown to grizzly proportions.
Wildlife jams can back traffic up a mile, and some popular roads and attractions in the park hit nearly 30% above capacity in mid-summer. Officials are looking for answers.
Next spring, the park will test self-driving, automated mini-shuttles in Canyon Village and explore using other shuttles possibly originating at Old Faithful and Canyon Village to trim congestion in the most popular areas.
Joe Moye, chief executive officer of Beep Inc., the Florida company that will work with the park to bring automated shuttles to Canyon Village, is psyched about the prospects and the opportunity to visit Yellowstone for the first time.
“I look forward to coming out there, never having been to Yellowstone,” Moye said. “It’s certainly on that bucket list of things to do in life. Glad I got to do that and intersect it with some business as well.”
The business Beep has already started with the park to help plot out a dedicated 1- to 2-mile route that makes the most sense with automated, self-driving shuttles in the Canyon Village area. The Beep shuttle looks like a mini all-electric bus that holds 8 to 10 people (and no driver). It putts around on a set route at about 12 to 14 mph. The machine uses the latest artificial intelligence technologies to avoid obstacles such as pedestrians, cars, bicyclists and presumably, bison and wolves.
“Initially it will be two shuttles managed on a mile and a half route in each direction,” Moye said. “We’re going through the final throes of selecting that exact route in the Canyon Village area of Yellowstone. Now we’re evaluating three routes to determine what’s going to be the best for ridership as far as trying to find out a location that could provide some meaningful alternatives for transportation between the lodges and campgrounds and such.”
The hope is to see if the new system will reduce the number of cars clogging the popular destination in the park.
“Yellowstone and the (National Park Service) are proactively engaging with emerging transportation technologies by looking for ways to test, pilot and learn from these capabilities,” said Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly. “We will continue exploring possible ways to reduce congestion and to improve visitor experience and access in heavily traveled areas of the park.”
Yellowstone said that transportation studies conducted in 2016 and 2018, as well as a recent visitor use study, show roadways and the most popular areas in the park are over-capacity by about 29% during July.
Besides experimenting with the Beep shuttles at Canyon Village, the park plans to “to analyze the opportunities, risks and costs of local shuttles possibly originating at Old Faithful and Canyon Village.” Yellowstone will partner with the NPS Intermountain Regional Alternative Transportation Program, the NPS Denver Service Center, and the DOT Volpe Center to look at potential system locations, routes, stops, fleet requirements, business models, ridership and costs. The park expects the study will conclude in 2022.
Yellowstone requested proposals from automated shuttle operators this past summer and “Beep, Inc. met all the requirements the National Park Service was looking for and Yellowstone is excited to be working with them on this project,” said Yellowstone spokeswoman Morgan Warthin via email. “Right now, all parties are focused on planning for the May through August 2021 implementation.”
Warthin said a final price tag for the project has not been set, but the Federal Highway Administration has set aside up to $600,000 to back it up.
Moye said the Yellowstone project is a new direction for Beep. A year ago, the company launched a shuttle fleet located in Lake Nona, Florida, at a 17 square-mile planned development. The first year of operation offered seven set routes, transported 16,000 passengers and boasted eliminating 9,400 vehicle trips and all the accompanied carbon emissions.
Beep autonomous shuttles are also being used in Peoria, Arizona, to transport people in the town’s entertainment district and other Beep shuttles are used at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, to transport COVID-19 specimens to a test processing clinic.
“We consider ourselves one of the leaders, if not the leader, in this opportunity to advance the use of controlled-speed, fixed-route deployments of these autonomous electric vehicles,” Moye said. “I just had a conversation with the National Park Service to be a provider for the Kennedy Space Center and other areas in the federal arena. There’s a huge opportunity there. We don’t have a specific project teed up. We’ll leverage our work here (in Yellowstone) to serve as a bit of a momentum builder toward some other opportunities.”
Racquel Asa, chief marketing officer at Beep, said she expects the automated shuttles to become an added Yellowstone attraction with each shuttle having an “ambassador,” a person onboard to greet riders and answer questions.
“Our onboard specialists will serve as tour guides for the area,” Asa said. “Part of their training will not just be educating people on the technology, but educating visitors on what’s available in Yellowstone.”
Moye said the ambassadors are also trained safety attendants who can be called on to take manual control of the shuttle should things get dicey.
“They are not in control of the vehicle,” Moye said. “They are there to take over manual control if something were to happen. I don’t see this happening in Yellowstone, but invariably when we have to come out of autonomous mode, it’s when a FedEx truck is parked in our parking spot and (the shuttle) doesn’t know what to do, and we need to take control to get around it.”
Moye said the ambassadors also help assure people who are apprehensive about these technologies and concerned about safety. “We’re using that as an opportunity to help people get into these platforms, understand how they operate, see how much safer they are.”
But what if a 1,500-pound bison steps into the path of a Beep shuttle?
“Interesting enough, that’s probably when it performs it’s best,” Moye said. “These vehicles are on a dedicated path and if an obstacle appears in front of them, the good and the bad is that they’re not going to move until an obstacle moves out of their way.”