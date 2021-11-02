With the seasons changing, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are shutting down roads and transitioning to winter usage.
In Grand Teton National Park, the Teton Park Road is closed to motorized vehicles and now open to nonmotorized transportation. Dogs also are welcome. The road will be open to biking, hiking, rollerblading, scooters and dog walkers until the road becomes snow covered.
Nonmotorized wheels will be banned after the snow flies and builds up. About mid-December, the road will be groomed by the park for skiing, snowshoeing and hiking. The road is closed to nonmotorized traffic until April 30 from the Taggart Lake Trailhead to the Signal Mountain Lodge.
The Moose-Wilson Road was closed Nov. 1 from Death Canyon Road to Granite Canyon Trailhead and will remain unplowed. The road will be open to skiing, snowshoeing and hiking. Other roads in the park, including Antelope Flats, Deadmans Bar, Grassy Lake, Pilgrim Creek, Schwabacher and Two Ocean are closed depending on snow conditions.
The multiuse pathway through the park is open depending on snow conditions. The pathway is closed after dark. The pathway past the National Elk Refuge is closed until spring.
Yellowstone National Park will close nearly all of its entrances and roads Nov. 8, making this the last weekend to drive into the park until next spring.
The West, South and East entrances will close Monday. The North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana through Mammoth Hot Springs to the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana will remain open all year, weather permitting. East of Cooke City is closed until next spring because Beartooth Pass is not plowed during winter.
Yellowstone will open for the winter season and snowmobile and snowcoach travel on Dec. 15.
The park advises travelers to prepare for changing weather and dangerous driving conditions.
Most services are still open at Mammoth Hot Springs, but are closed elsewhere in the park.