Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks announced a limited and measured opening of the two parks to the public beginning Monday at noon.
Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly introduced a three-phase plan that starts with opening the South Entrance and East Entrance and access to the southern loops in the park. Grand Teton will open the Teton Park Road, Moose-Wilson and North Park Road. Both parks closed to the public March 24 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The first phase includes opening public restrooms in some areas, day-use hiking on accessible trails, boardwalks, medical clinics, gas stations and some stores.
Park officials hope the limited, phased-in approach will protect employees and allow staff to adjust to the traffic.
“I do feel pressure … to do our jobs and get these parks opened as safely as possible and knowing that not everyone is going to be pleased with every decision that’s made,” Sholly said in a teleconference Wednesday. “Everybody wants to get these economies moving, but we don’t want to do it recklessly or put ourselves in a situation where we open too soon and end up having repercussions later in the summer.”
Phase 2 of the plan is expected to begin toward the end of May, beginning of June and hinges on how well the first phase goes. Yellowstone is also taking its lead from the Montana governor before opening the West Yellowstone and North entrances which brings in about 70% of the park’s traffic.
Wyoming lifted its travel restrictions last week, while Montana and Idaho still have restrictions in place.
“I’ll defer to the (Montana) governor on the timeline that he thinks for recommending Montana entrances be opened, but we’re working through what that looks like and how to increase confidence in our communities and in the park so we can take on that much visitation at once,” Sholly said.
During Phase 2, campgrounds will begin opening, visitor cabins, more stores, backcountry permits will be issued, takeout food service, boating and fishing, and some visitors centers will open.
If that goes well, Phase 3 will see hotels, full-service dining, commercial tour buses, ranger programs and other services opened.
Sholly said Phase 3 wouldn’t happen until the Center for Disease Control recommends that it’s safe to once again have large gatherings.
“In our case, Jackson and Jenny Lake lodges, which serve almost 400 people at a time will be closed for the summer,” said Grand Teton National Park Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail.
Both park officials said much of the success of the park openings will depend on how the public reacts to the phased-in approach.
“We believe that the acceptance of public responsibility with regard to opening and providing access to these parks is going to be critical to our collective success,” Noojibail said. “We’re going to do the best we can to message that to folks.”
Sholly said visitors spend $1 billion in communities within 60 miles of the parks and several gateway businesses have urged the quick opening up of the parks for the summer season.
“I realize that many of you have differing opinions on this,” Sholly said. “We’ve tried to do the best job that we can to phase it, be cautious and most importantly keep in mind not making a bad decision in May that’s going to affect your July or August.”